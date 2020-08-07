Two new active cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie as of the end of the day, Aug. 7, 2020.

An additional two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie, making 11 active and 29 recovered. The County of Grande Prairie remains stable at three active cases and 20 recovered.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, Big Lakes County recorded one additional case— so far the sole active case in the municipality. Big Lakes County also boasts 41 cases having recovered from the virus. No other changes were recorded across the Peace Country.

134 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours. The new running total of active cases across Alberta is 1,125. A total of 10,097 people are being considered to have recovered from the virus.

There are now 111 active cases in the AHS North Zone. Nine of whom are in hospitals, including three people remaining in intensive care.

A total of 8,553 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.