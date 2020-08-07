Patrons of the Grande Prairie Public Library will be welcomed back to visit and browse the library as a whole come Monday.

Starting August 10th, the GPPL will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with evening hours being added to the schedule the following week.

Library Director Deb Cryderman says safety for staff and the public will be of the utmost importance and a strict sanitation schedule will be in place.

“Social distancing will be in place and we’ve removed some seating to make it easier,” she says.

“Materials will be quarantined for three days and custodial staff will be cleaning tables and chairs every two hours.”

Cryderman adds masks will be mandatory inside the GPPL and will be available, free for those who need them courtesy of the Alberta government. For those unable to wear a mask, alternative services will be available.

“We will be continuing our popular curbside pickup for those who are unable to visit or are uncomfortable coming into the library,” she says.

In-person programs and room bookings have yet to be reimplemented into library programming. Virtual programs will continue and public computer use is now available on a drop-in basis.