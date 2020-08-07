As part of the monthly Bylaw Enforcement Education Program, City of Grande Prairie Enforcement Services Officers will be out in force this August keeping an eye out for potentially unlawful parking in residential areas.

Enforcement Services Sgt. Ross Gear says some of the most common offences they see every month include people parking within five metres of a crosswalk, in areas with ‘no parking’ or ‘no stopping’ signage, and drivers parking on the wrong side of the street on a two-way street.

While drivers can stop in a ‘no parking’ zone, so passengers can get in or out, drivers can at no time leave the vehicle unattended. If an enforcement officer sees a vehicle stopped for no reason in one of those zones, a ticket will be issued.

The average price of a parking-related fine is around $68