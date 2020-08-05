Despite cancelling the outdoor festival until 2021, organizers of the Bear Creek Folk Festival are looking to make 2020 special with its first-ever UN-Festival.

Officials say the festivals youtube page will play host to the UN-Festival, which will show never before seen footage of past festivals, exclusive new performances by fest favourites, and other surprises.

In April, the 2020 Bear Creek Folk Festival was outright cancelled after concerns surrounding an event that brings together thousands of people, including visitors and performers from around the world, was deemed too big a risk by organizers. The festival also received a $75,000 grant from the City of Grande Prairie for 2020, but organizers can carry that grant forward into 2021.

The live stream UN-Festival is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on August 15th.