Grande Prairie residents who do not have access to, or struggle to afford wifi will now have a way to get regular access to the internet, even on the go. The GPPL now has 31 rentable mobile hotspots, which are located in the Library of Things.

“Pretty Fly of a Wifi: Hotspot Lending at the Library,” is creating mobile hotspots available to borrow at GPPL. Hailey McCullough, head of adult services at GPPL says through the collaboration, the library was able to greatly exceed the original number of devices they had planned on setting up.

“We saw a need within our community and applied for a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta through the Government of Canada’s Emergency Support Fund,” she says.

“Thanks to their investment, we were able to purchase 15 mobile hotspots and were pleased to have an additional unit donated by Custom Cellular, who was the vendor for this project.”

When Telus became aware of the project, the company offered to donate an additional 15 devices and accompanying data plans.

Brian Bettis, Telus general manager says a strong connection to the internet has never been more important, and Telus is committed to seeing that Canadians have the connectivity they need.

“Whether it is our team volunteering their time at local charities, bringing world-class communications infrastructure to residents, or even donating space and resources for a prominent mural to showcase the city’s diversity and inclusiveness, Telus has long supported Grande Prairie and it’s residents,” he says.

“We are humbled to now partner with a community pillar like the GPPL in their mission to enrich, engage, and inform the community.”

Each device will be due to be returned on the 27th of the month they are borrowed. The GPPL is partnering with the Government of Canada’s Emergency Support Fund, Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, and Telus to make the wifi units available. The coalition is designed to allow all residents in Grande Prairie to have access to online resources.