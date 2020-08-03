Muskoseepi Park will be home to Grande Prairie’s Heritage Day celebration. From noon to 6 p.m., families are invited to enjoy historical demonstrations, live art, musical performances, and food trucks.

In the Grande Prairie Museum, the live historical demonstrations called Heritage Hunters will be featured, with pre-registration required. A new feature will also be unveiled, a traditional 1920s saxophone performance from Muses North Productions.

Near the amphitheatre in Muskoseepi Park, local artists will be painting themed artwork from 1 to 3 p.m. There will also be acoustic performances by local band Mearon, and food trucks serving special Heritage Day dishes.

People are asked to keep appropriate physical distancing. August 3, 2020 marks Alberta’s 46th Heritage Day.