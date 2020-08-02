Another severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge- Valleyview region. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop along parts of western Alberta this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to move slowly eastward into the evening and overnight periods. Some of these thunderstorms may be severe.”

It’s noted ery large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury, and very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.