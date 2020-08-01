Alberta Health Services has issued a water quality advisory issued for Williamson Provincial Park at Sturgeon Lake.

The provincial health authority says the elevated levels of fecal bacteria is currently present in the water of Williamson Provincial Park at Sturgeon Lake, and are advising the public not to swim or wade in the area.

AHS says at current levels, people may suffer gastrointestinal illness from coming into contact with the water and there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections as well.

Officials say if members of the public do decide to go into the water in the Williamson Provincial Park are, they should take precautions to protect themselves by avoiding getting water on their face, or in their mouths. Adding swimmers should wash their hands immediately after exiting the water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.