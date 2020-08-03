The Bezanson Agricultural Society has received just shy of $10,000 in funding to help improve the Bezanson Memorial Hall.

“The Bezanson Ag Society is thrilled to receive this funding which will complete an electrical upgrade and installation of an alarm system in the Bezanson Memorial Hall,” the organization said in a statement.

Officials say the 70-year-old building will get an upgrade to its alarm system, which allows for increased capacity for funerals, weddings, family reunions, fundraisers, and community activities.

Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA Travis Toews says the funding will hopefully go a long way in helping the community get the building where they would like it to be.

“Bezanson is a great, tight-knit community like so many in this constituency, and they have a hall that gets used an awful lot, and it’s a great meeting place for the community, and it’s a privilege to partner with them and to provide a bit of support.”

The grant was provided through the Government of Alberta’s Community Facility Enhancement Program, which provides cash to repair, renovate, upgrade or expand sports, recreational, cultural or other related public-use community facilities.