A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says the municipality now has nine active cases and 24 considered recovered.

One case in the County of Grande Prairie has recovered, leaving the region with six active cases and 15 recoveries. The Municipal District of Greenview has reported its fifth active case to go along with a pair of recoveries. Recoveries have also been reported in Clear Hills County, County of Northern Lights, and Birch Hills County.

Across the province, 113 new cases were reported as of July 29th out of 8,670 tests. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says five more people have died as a result of COVID-19, all residents at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton.

The total number of deaths due to the virus in Alberta is now 195.