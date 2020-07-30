Grande Prairie Regional College is bringing on a new Vice-President of External Relations to its team. Cherene Griffiths will be filling the position following the retirement of Carmen Haakstad.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Grande Prairie Regional College Team, and appreciate the opportunity to serve as its Vice-President, External Relations, leading the strategic communications and engagement initiatives of the College,” says Griffiths.

GPRC officials say Griffiths brings a human resources background and over 15 years of experience in the post-secondary education sector to the table, and are hoping she will raise the profile and the reputation of the College within the Peace Region.

In her position as VP External, part of her responsibilities will include coordinating external relations activities such as fundraising objectives and community relationship-building.

President and CEO Robert Murray says Griffiths’ desire to engage and leverage stakeholders, as well as her commitment to the position, will play an important role for GPRC.

“Her extensive post-secondary knowledge and external relations skillset will heighten the GPRC experience for students, faculty, staff and the community,” he says. “Finding the right person to fill this role was critical as the College works to build on current initiatives and develop new opportunities.”

Prior to joining GPRC, Griffiths was the executive director for the Office of Government and Community Relations at the University of Alberta, a position she held for two years. Currently, she serves as Relief Chaplain for the City of Edmonton.

Griffiths is scheduled to begin at GPRC on August 10th.