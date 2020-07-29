Odyssey House in Grande Prairie is once again able to accept a full complement of donations. The women’s shelter says it will now be accepting soft fabric items such as clothing, towels, and bedsheets, along with larger and plastic-based donations.

On June 16th, Odyssey said it was once again accepting donations of items in hard plastic containers, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. This coincided with the reopening of the facility, following a confirmed case of COVID-19 in May that forced the temporary closure.

At this time, people interested in donating is asked to get in touch ahead of time to connect about drop-off instructions and safety protocols.