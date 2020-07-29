Quinn Guenther shows off one of the bees which Clairmont residents will be invited to colour and hang along the west-side chain fence in Clairmont Adventure Park. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNowStaff)

Three pieces of local art are now on display at Clairmont Adventure Park. The County put out the call for submissions in June as part of a local beautification project.

Project Coordinator, Megan Schur says the Art for the Park project was a call for people with ties to the County of Grande Prairie to submit pieces for potential use to beautify the park.

“We left it kind of generic, [the artists] just had to explain that they had a connection to the County so we didn’t want to say ‘you have to live here,’ or ‘you have to work here,’ it could be that maybe you were born here and moved away, or your grandparents homesteaded here— it doesn’t matter. You just had to have a connection to the county and explain what that is,” says Schur.

Anyone over the age of eight, and who had ties to the County was able to submit. The winning pieces have been printed on wooden mounts which are now set up on a residential fence adjacent to the east boundary of the park.

The pictures now on display were created by Daelyn Biendarra, Cassidy Guenther, and Quinn Guenther. The county will be revisiting the project shortly and requesting residents to come out to help develop the fourth display, proposed by Quinn Guenther, that will be mounted along the fences of the Adventure Park. It will eventually consist of a collection of cartoon bees, coloured by participating residents.