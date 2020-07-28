One additional COVID-19 case, as well as a recovery, have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie today. Alberta Health Services is reporting nine active cases, and 22 recoveries.

No changes have been observed in the County of Grande Prairie, which maintains eight active cases, and 13 recorded recoveries. A new recovery was also reported in the Municipal District of Greenview, for a total of four active cases and two recoveries.

A total of 80 new cases have been recorded province-wide, bringing the total to 10,470. According to Alberta Health Services, there are currently 1,397 active cases, with 8,886 reported recoveries. The number of new cases reported stems from 7,900 tests completed on July 27.

Of the 110 remaining active cases in the AHS North zone, nine people are in hospital. Three are in intensive care.