The province has announced additional infrastructure spending to help municipalities potentially create jobs and begin construction on shovel ready projects. It will be matching $233 million in federal funding to support municipal operating costs during the pandemic as well as $70 million to support public transit operating costs. The $606 million in new funding is in addition to half a billion dollars previously announced by the UCP Government.

“This investment will provide municipalities with the funding they need to get through this crisis, create good jobs now, and build the infrastructure that will fuel economic growth in our province for generations to come,” says Premier Jason Kenney.

Kenney says the municipal stimulus package will boost total funding for the year by around 30 per cent.

Alberta Urban Municipalities Association President Barry Morishita, who will be in the Peace County on Wednesday, says supporting municipalities during this time of financial difficulty is critical to the successful relaunch of the economy. He adds the AUMA is pleased with the commitment of new funding over and above previously announced provincial support.

“We are encouraged the government recognizes the challenges municipalities face and the need for operational support from the province to ensure municipal services are maintained and municipalities are well-positioned to help lead Alberta’s economic recovery.”

Both the City and County of Grande Prairie have prepared lists of shovel-ready projects for the province to mull over, a list that included the proposed flyover for Range Road 62 over Highway 43X, including a pedestrian and non-vehicle traffic crossing. The County of Grande Prairie, with the backing of the city, has also asked the province to make the proposed Highway 40X west extension a priority as one of its Economic Stimulus Projects. Highway 40X would be a road connecting Highway 43 west and Highway 40 south of the City of Grande Prairie.