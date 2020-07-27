Two-year-old Connor Dufault plays at the spray park in Muskoseepi Park. Commuters crowded the park looking to beat the heat as outside temperatures at 4 p.m. hit 30 degrees Celsius. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

Grande Prairie may have hit a new heat record on Monday. As of 4 p.m., the temperature of 30.4 degrees Celcius was recorded at the Grande Prairie airport, according to Environment Canada.

The previous record on July 27th was set in 2009 at 29.2 degrees. The average high is 22.5 Celcius.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers on July 28th, though the rest of the week the forecast is predicted to be mostly sunny with a chance of clouds. Daily highs will range between 23 and 28 degrees through the rest of the week.