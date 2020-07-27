Fairview will mark the first stop of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association Municipal Leaders Caucus. President Barry Morishita will be touring to five locations across the province to discuss what he says are pressing issues occurring in Alberta.

The tour will meet in Fairview on Wednesday. Morishita says, among other things, topics such as reliable access to infrastructure funding, policing resources, and economic recovery will all be on the table for input from any of the regional municipal leaders who are able to attend and give feedback.

“We bring together regional leaders on the municipal side to share information, help get some ideas going and speak some direction,” he says. “There’s an initiative underway by AUMA to convene the school public policy and talk about some of the issues there in regards to what the future might look like.”

Though it won’t be addressed in the initial discussions, Morishita says the topic of provincial issues arising in municipal elections is likely to be addressed at a future round table meeting. He adds municipal leaders and association members will be able to entertain just about anything they wish to discuss during the feedback meetings.

“Making sure municipalities get a fair deal from the province on a number of fronts, and certainly the way the election things are held is one of them,” he says.

Morishita will also be stopping in Vermillion, Stony Plain, Nanton, and Sylvan Lake to conduct discussions and collect feedback from municipal leaders.