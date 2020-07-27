Grande Prairie housing starts down 67 per cent in June
A home under construction in Grande Prairie. (Erica Fisher, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)
New home construction in Grande Prairie has dropped significantly since last year.
Housing starts in the City of Grande Prairie were down 67 per cent year-over-year for the month of June, with construction started on four single-family homes and two multi-unit buildings. In June 2019, there were 20 single-family and six multi-family starts.
The downturn doesn’t appear to just be a city-specific issue, however, as starts across the entire region have seen a significant tumble as well. The Grande Prairie region saw 42 single-family starts and 18 multi-family housing starts in the second quarter, compared to 87 single-family and 104 multi-family starts from the same period last year.
Overall, the decrease represents a 68.6 per cent drop year-over-year.
The overall value on construction projects has dropped as well, with $8 million in value coming from 75 project permits. The totals represent a 30 per cent drop in total permits, and a 22 per cent decrease in value in the city, as well as a 51 per cent drop in value in the region.