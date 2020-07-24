No additional cases were recorded in the City or County of Grande Prairie from Thursday.

No additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City or County of Grande Prairie. The city is currently static at nine cases and 19 recoveries, while the County maintains 10 active cases and 10 recoveries.

Elsewhere in the region, no changes were recorded over the past 24 hours, save for in Clear Hills County, which saw one additional case added and three recoveries reported. There are currently nine active cases in that region.

An additional 111 cases were recorded across Alberta on July 23rd, recorded from 8,735 completed tests. The total cases in the province are now above 10,000, 1,341 of which are still considered active.

Within the AHS North zone, there are currently 90 active cases of COVID-19, with 10 people in hospital. Four of those are currently in intensive care units.