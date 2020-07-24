The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership is phasing out the PPE4Biz and the Essential Service Resource Program. The partnership has also adjusted the model of the Business Ambassador Program.

Earlier in the pandemic, the PPE4Biz and ESRP sourced personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, and other assorted equipment for businesses and non-government organizations while supply chains were unstable. It’s noted that as products become more readily available, fewer groups and organizations are resorting to GPREP for their supplies.

The partnership reports more than 1,650 businesses were successfully connected in-person, over the phone, or online with the Business Ambassador Program to help them understand provincial regulations. Though the state of local emergency has lifted, business ambassadors may still be reached for ongoing support.

The regional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still monitored weekly by GPREP to continually assess and respond to situations as needed. Manager Jennifer Wood says the partnership is advocating in favour of provincial recommendations and is actively communicating local needs to the government.

“Public health and safety is the priority of GPREP and we are aligned with the provincial recommendation of using masks in public areas when it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing of two meters at all times,” she says.

“We are actively monitoring the region and will make recommendations to local elected officials based on the evolving situation.”

According to GPREP, services and programs such as the Community Care Program, which delivers food and prescriptions to clients in need, and overall COVID-19 assessments are ongoing.