The Canadian Medical Association Foundation and Federation of Canadian Municipalities has donated $26,000 to the City of Grande Prairie as part of its COVID-19 Community Response Fund for Vulnerable Population.

“To receive this kind of direct funding from an organization like the CMAF is a testament to the great work of the social services sector in Grande Prairie,” says Community Social Development Manager Angela Sutherland.

We are proud to be recognized for our COVID-19 response, and to receive this support which will allow us to continue to provide vital services to all of our residents.”

The money will go towards providing additional support for organizations within the city that have been on the frontlines since the beginning of the pandemic. Some organizations included in the list would include Rotary House, Sunrise House, and Northreach Society.