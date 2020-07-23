Starting Monday, July 27, the Eastlink Centre is reopening the walking track and adult river walking as part of its phased reopening. The track is being made available in 60-minute time slots Monday through Saturday.

On weekdays the track will be open 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A maximum of four people will be permitted to book the track during each timeslot. It will also follow the same guidelines as the gym, with an age restriction of 16 years or older.

The adult river will also be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A maximum of 10 people will be permitted during each one-hour timeslot. The age restriction for the adult walking river is 18 years and older.

Change rooms, hot tubs, steam rooms and saunas within the Eastlink Centre remain closed. Starting August 1, the Eastlink Centre will be closing at 12 p.m. on Saturday to better align with its member usage.