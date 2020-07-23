The City of Grande Prairie has begun leasing out the kitchen in the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

The City of Grande Prairie is accepting bids from local entrepreneurs to lease a new space at Muskoseepi Park.

A 288 square foot kitchen has become available for those wanting to provide food and drink to park patrons. Officials with the city say the facility seea higher traffic during the summer months which poses an opportunity for a good return on investment.

The lease will be going for $1,500 a month, and includes utilities and common area costs for a year with a one-time renewal option. There will also be the first right of refusal to purchase existing kitchen equipment.

For more information, or to apply, head over to the City of Grande Prairie’s website. Applications will be accepted until August 10th.