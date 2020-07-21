New COVID-19 active case numbers continue to steadily climb in both the City and County of Grande Prairie. According to data released by Alberta Health Services, the County of Grande Prairie has three new active cases of the virus, pushing the total to 12 as of July 20th. The City of Grande Prairie is now at nine active cases, after posting one new case.

Elsewhere in the region, the Municipal District of Greenview has a new active case, with two cases now being reported. There is one new case each in both Clear Hills County and the County of Northern Lights, which now have 12 and three active cases respectively.

In the AHS North zone, there are now 10 people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, up from six on Monday.

Across Alberta, 141 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, pushing the active total in the province to 1,193, with 8,363 cases now considered recovered.