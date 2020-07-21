The Town of Beaverlodge has been awarded more than $2.2 million in Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program funding from the provincial government to upgrade the local water treatment plant and create 13 jobs within the community. Beaverlodge Mayor Gary Rycroft says the town’s water treatment plant is dated and in significant need of upgrades and repairs.

“This funding is for the second phase of our water treatment plant upgrades, which are badly needed as our water treatment plant is over 30 years old,” he says. “This second phase of upgrades will benefit our community by ensuring our water supply is safe and secure for the next 40 years.”

In the County of Northern Sunrise, the province expects to create roughly 45 jobs through a $5.7 million water infrastructure investment. Mackenzie County is also receiving a grant of $1.9 million for similar water infrastructure investments, while the County of Northern Lights has also received $922,000 for bridge repairs and culvert replacements.

MLA for Peace River Dan Williams says the influx of funding for the STIP projects will generate extra opportunities for growth in the region.

“The Peace River constituency is leading the province in our Alberta Recovery Plan. After years of economic and energy insecurity, Alberta’s government is delivering for Albertans,” he says.

Province-wide, the government is investing roughly $150 million into 55 water and wastewater improvement projects. In all, roughly 1,300 jobs are expected to be generated. Other STIP projects receiving funding from a pool of roughly $50 million include building new and repairing old roads; as well as bridges in rural communities across Alberta. The province expects to create approximately 475 jobs as a result.