The investigation into a suspicious death in Peace River has resulted an arrest. A 42-year-old man was found unconscious outside of an apartment building in the area of 101 Street and 101 Avenue around 4:40 p.m. on July 16th and passed away at the scene.

RCMP Major Crimes was called in to investigate and an autopsy is scheduled for July 21st.

33-year-old Daniel Swan of Peace River has since been arrested and charged with second degree murder. He remains in police custody with a court appearance scheduled for July 20th.

The RCMP says it won’t release any more information. It was previously said that the public was not believed to have been at risk.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Peace Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.