The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation is launching their first online event. Registration launched Friday, July 17 for what the foundation is calling the Backyard Burger SHOWdown.

Executive Director Keith Curtis explains the event is about cooking for a good cause and encouraging some friendly competition. The event hopes to raise $25,000 through supporting donations.

“By raising $25,000 through this event, our supporters will have made it possible to purchase a new Panda Infant Warmer for the hospital’s Labour and Delivery Unit,” he says.

“These units are necessary for every delivery and with the number of births every year in our region, having enough of these units available is critical.”

He adds it would only take 500 people, raising $50 each to be able to fully fund the purchase of the unit.

Participants can register online and enter their burger into any one of or all four categories, as long as the requirements for each category are met. The categories include People’s Choice, Biggest Burger, Team Spirit and Peace Region’s Backyard Burger Champion.

Prizes will be awarded to each winner, as well as to the top fundraisers of the contest. Photo or video entries of the burgers must be submitted to the hospital foundation between Aug. 7 and 23, 2020. Winners will be announced Aug. 26, at 6:00 p.m. via Facebook Live.