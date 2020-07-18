The city and County of Grande Prairie have entered into a pilot project to help teams book time on diamonds at several fields for the 2020 season.

City of Grande Prairie Community Recreation Development Supervisor Katie Biberdorf says the idea came to fruition months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but adds with the shortened season, the efficiency aspect of the project is in the spotlight.

“They’ve tried to put an eight week season into six weeks, so there is definitely doubleheaders going on,”

“Making sure people aren’t having to drive from the county all the way to South Bear Creek if they only have 15 minutes, it’s certainly made it a lot easier.”

She adds due to too many of the same user groups trying to book diamond time with both the city and county recreation departments, the pilot project just seemed like a natural step to take.

“It’s been great so far, and it’s just one point of contact for each user group,” Biberdorf says.

“They can just call our one booking person, she takes care of all the bookings and then she communicates with the county on who is coming out to their facility.”

The pilot project covers all municipally operated diamonds in thein the City of Grande Prairie, as well as the Crosslink County Sportsplex. For more information, you can contact the city at 780-357-8700 or southbear@cityofgp.com