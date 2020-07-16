For the first time since May 2nd, Alberta Health Services is reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 over a 24 hour period.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 120 new cases were reported on Thursday from more than 8,200 tests completed. The provincial total of active cases now sits at 807, with 8,142 cases now considered recovered.

There are no changes to the COVID-19 case numbers in the Grande Prairie region as of July 15th. According to AHS data, the City and County of Grande Prairie remain static with four and six active cases respectively.

At the same time, Clear Hills County saw one of its active cases recover, leaving it with six active cases. The Municipal Districts of Spirit River and Fairview both still have one active case each, while the County of Northern Lights and Big Lakes each have three.

Dr. Hinshaw adds that two more deaths related to COVID-19 were also confirmed on Thursday, one in the Edmonton zone, and one in the South zone.