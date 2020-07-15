The Peace Regional RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down suspects after multiple reports of damage to vehicles in the Village of Nampa.

Police say the incidents took place primarily between Railway and 100 Avenue, likely in the early morning hours of July 15th. In multiple cases, vehicle tires were found to have been punctured, and vehicles were broken into and rummaged through.

Members of the public are being urged to report any suspicious individuals or behaviour that may have been seen in the area during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Anyone with video surveillance systems or dash cameras are also being asked to review their footage.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at 780-624-6677.