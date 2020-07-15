The government of Alberta is earmarking $25 million for five recovery communities, considered a holistic approach to mental health and addiction. The facilities will add 400 treatment beds to the province, which is a 30 per cent increase in capacity.

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan says recovery communities focus on the whole person and overall lifestyle changes, rather than just abstinence from drug use.

“Recovery communities are treatment options used in more than 65 countries around the globe. They take a holistic approach to treatment, focusing in on the mind, body, and spirit.”

Locations of the recovery communities weren’t announced on Wednesday, with Luan saying those details are still being finalized based on community need.