Construction on sidewalks in three neighbourhoods in Grande Prairie is set to kick off on Wednesday.

As part of the 2020 Sidewalk Program, select sidewalks in Swanavon, College Park, and South Patterson Place will be removed and replaced with new, wider sidewalks.

The city says on July 15th, Wapiti Gravel Suppliers will begin replacing sidewalks on 101 Street between 89 Avenue and 88 Avenue, with local Local traffic being maintained during construction, with some impacts to parking as equipment and construction materials are in the area.

The work in College Park will have sidewalks replace on 103 Avenue between 106 Street and 105 Street, 101 Avenue between 106 Street and 105 Street, 105 Street between 101 Avenue and 100 Avenue.

Meanwhile, in South Patterson Place work will be done on 80 Avenue and 79 Avenue between Poplar Drive and 94 Street, and 94 Street between 80 Avenue and 79 Avenue. Large loops of construction will also take place on 78 Avenue and 77 Avenue between Poplar Drive and 95 Street, and 95 Street between 78 Avenue and 77 Avenue.

Drivers are reminded to watch for workers in all construction areas and to pay attention to all posted signage. The city says the work is expected to be completed by September 2020.