Beaverlodge RCMP is investigating a recent break and enter at the La Glace Fire Hall. Officials say sometime between 6 p.m. on July 1, 2020, and 9 a.m. on July 2, 2020, a suspect forcibly entered the facility.

Supplies stolen from the fire hall are estimated to be valued in excess of $10,000 and include batteries and chargers, light stands, a shop vacuum, pressure washer, cordless tools, and roughly $250 in ribs.

Officials say the theft is particularly concerning as the loss could directly impact the ability of Fire Services to respond to emergency calls.

The Bezanson and Sexsmith Fire Halls experienced similar break-and-enter instances in early March 2020. Collectively, suspects made off with items including soft body armour, extrication tools, a chainsaw, a radio, and a laptop computer from the incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies is encouraged to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.