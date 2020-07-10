The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Big Lakes County is up to eight. Another new case for the region was added as of July 9th, bringing the total to 47 with 34 recovered and five deaths.

Numbers in the County of Grande Prairie remain the same with just the single active case, to go along with seven recoveries. The County of Northern Lights maintains one active case of COVID-19, and Clear Hills County has two active cases The City of Grande Prairie remains without an active case of the virus.

A total of 77 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Alberta Health Services on Thursday. In the AHS North one, there are 44 active COVID-19 cases, with just a single case needing hospitalization.

Around 91 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported to date are considered recovered. Another 7,800 tests have been done.