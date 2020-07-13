Dr. Cled Lewis with a certificate of recognition from the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation in March 2015 (Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation, Facebook)

Dr. Cled Lewis plans to make a final impact before he leaves this city. After serving the Peace Country for the better part of five decades, Dr. Lewis and his wife Vivien are moving to the United Kingdom.

To mark their farewell, they are having a fire sale, with proceeds going to the Regional EMS Foundation.

Executive Director Amanda Frayn says Dr. Lewis’ career spanned decades in the Grande Prairie community, and the final gesture to help others is something that leaves her and many in the Regional EMS Foundation speechless.

“Dr. Lewis has a pretty special place in our heart… he’s been around and he is pretty close to all of us at the ambulance station,” she says.

She adds that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has been unable to hold several in-person events planned over the last few months, and the potential donation coming from the sale could make a major impact.

“Just the fact we have a $10,000 scholarship coming up this fall, grant applications coming in, it’s going to a go a long way in making sure those programs will for sure continue this year and into next.”

The event is set for July 18th, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Lewis Estate. She says they will be strictly adhering to Alberta Health Services guidelines at the event, with both masks and sanitizer available on site.