The Grande Prairie Regional College is teaming up with Golden Hills School Division to develop what they are calling a community innovation centre.

Through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, the “Acme High School Tri-Campus Community Innovation Centre”, will look to create virtual learning spaces to help bolster students’ knowledge and accessibility to new trades and practical education training.

“This collaboration with GHSD provides us with the opportunity to further our leadership role in Alberta’s educational and economic development at a time when innovative solutions to labour and skills gaps are most needed,” says GPRC President and CEO Dr. Robert Murray.

Dr. Murray adds the initiative will allow GPRC to enhances its role as a community builder through K-12 education and industry partnership.

The GHSD encompasses a large part of eastern and central Alberta, with schools ranging from as far north as Trochu, to as far southeast as Carseland.

Dr. Murray suggests once complete, the Acme High School Tri-Campus Community Innovation Centre, will be the premier career, skill, and apprenticeship program for both rural and urban schools across the province.