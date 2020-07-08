Funnel cloud advisory issued for Peace Country
A funnel cloud develops over Grande Prairie on June 26, 2019 (Supplied byRyan Gladu)
Environment Canada says conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds Wednesday.
The advisory extends to Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie and Manning. Officials warn that any funnel cloud sighting should be treated seriously.
Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, residents should prepare to take shelter. Funnel clouds usually appear with little to no prior warnings.