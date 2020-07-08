Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

It is a grim milestone in the United States.

The country is now reporting 3-million cases of COVID-19.

The staggering number is compounded by the fact that it has only been 28 days since the country had 2-million cases, meaning it has taken less than a month for another 1-million Americans to become infected with the virus.

Yesterday, there were 60-thousand new cases reported, a record high.

Hospitals are quickly running out of intensive care units or are at capacity, to treat patients, especially in the southern States.

New modelling out of the States suggests 2-hundred thousand people will die by November from the coronavirus if masks are not worn by the general population.

Already, 1-hundrend and 33-thousand Americans have died since January.