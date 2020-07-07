The County of Northern Lights has seen its first publicly confirmed case of COVID-19. It was one of 47 new cases of the virus reported by Alberta Health Services on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, there remains one active case each in the City of Grande Prairie, the Municipal District of Smoky River, and Clear Hills County, and five in Big Lakes County as of July 6th.

Two additional deaths were also reported Tuesday afternoon. Both were men in their 70s and are linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton.

In the AHS North zone, there are 51 active cases, and two patients in hospital. Another 6,740 tests have been done, and 91 per cent of all cases in Alberta are considered recovered.