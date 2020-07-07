Monica Stanley rushed her cat, Izzy to a veterinarian, Sunday, after he was struck with an arrow. Izzy had to be euthanized due to his wounds. (Monica Stanley, Facebook)

A cat had to be put down on Sunday after being shot with an arrow in Grande Prairie. Monica Stanley says she noticed something was wrong when her cat, Izzy, suddenly ran past her with an object stuck in its collar. Izzy came to rest in her front lawn where she found him impaled with the arrow.

“I don’t know if this was done on purpose, but if someone was just target-shooting in their backyard and accidentally shot my cat, that could have killed someone’s child,” says Stanley.

Izzy was rushed to a veterinarian but had to be put down as a result of the arrow puncturing one of his lungs. Stanley says she is heartbroken after losing her pet of 16 years and describes it like losing a child or family member.

“You could do anything with him. When we first got him I used to play around with him and shoot him like a machine gun and he would just purr in your hand,” she remembers. “He just loved everybody; he loved to just sit on your lap and get the lovings.”

The RCMP is now investigating the shooting, which happened in the area of 106 Avenue and 93 Street.