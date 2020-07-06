The Government of Alberta is looking to make some sweeping changes to health care in the province, and hopes a new bill headed through the legislature will get them closer to a system it calls “modernized.”

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says amendments to Bill 30, also known as the Health Statutes Amendment Act, are meant to improve governance and accountability and access to medically necessary surgeries.

“We are ensuring the legislation governing our health system reflects our modern reality and enables future innovation. The proposed amendments will ensure patients’ voices are included in the health-care system, help reduce surgical wait times, and clarify roles and accountabilities of health system partners.”

Some of the new amendments would include streamlining the approval process for chartered or private surgical facilities to operate so they can provide more high-quality, making it easier for physicians to enter into alternative payment plans and cutting down on administrative work for physicians so they can focus on providing patient care.

“We value being officially recognized as Alberta’s one health authority, and will continue to work closely with our partners to provide quality health services across the province that meet the needs of patients and families,” says President and CEO of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu.

The province adds Bill 30 will also repeal some legislation that no longer applies to current day realities since the bills were written when Alberta had multiple health regions.