Beaverlodge residents are advised scheduled maintenance to three water valves will begin on Tuesday (Town of Beaverlodge)

A boil water advisory will be in effect for at least a week following the replacement of three water valves in the Town of Beaverlodge.

The water valves to be replaced are located near 11 Street and Almond Avenue. The repairs will be starting at noon on Tuesday, July 7, and will be followed by high-pressure chlorination, then flushing and testing.

On Monday, July 13, the town advises the chlorination process will be taking place, and water will not be safe for consumption or use even if boiled. During this process, affected residents may have no, low, or very high water pressure throughout the day.

Officials recommend affected residents keep upwards of 48 to 72 hours worth of potable water on hand during and after the chlorination process. A notification will be distributed by hand if there are any significant changes to the schedule and when the advisory is lifted.

The Town of Beaverlodge conducted a similar flush early last month along 11 Avenue, 11 Street, and 10 Street, next to the booster station.