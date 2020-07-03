Another five cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Big Lakes County. The region that houses High Prairie now has a total of 44 cases, including five active, 34 recovered, and five deaths as of July 2, 2020. One active case has also moved to the recovered column.

Assistant Director of Communications for Alberta Health Tom McMillan says recent cases in the region are all linked to known sources.

“Alberta Health Services is in close contact with all those impacted to limit spread and protect the public health. Contact tracing and testing is underway of anyone who may be at risk.”

There have been no other changes to case totals in the Peace Country. There remains one active case each in the City of Grande Prairie, The Municipal District of Smoky River, and Clear Hills County.

Across Alberta, 57 cases were added Friday as more than 6,700 tests were done. In the AHS North zone, there are 38 active cases, including three hospitalized patients and one in intensive care.