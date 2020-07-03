The spray parks at Muskoseepi Park and Lion’s Park will be up and running as of July 6th. The City of Grande Prairie says they will be open from 12 to 6:30 p.m. daily.

The Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool opened Thursday, but with several restrictions. It is only open to private group bookings in 45-minute time slots.

The Ernie Radbourne Pavilion will also open Monday, with weekday hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekend hours from 12 to 7 p.m. The Heritage Discovery Centre in Centre 2000 has changed its opening hours to Tuesday to Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.