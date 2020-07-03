Twenty-two charges have been laid against the man police arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall.

The suspect, identified as Corey Hurren, appeared in court via video link for a bail hearing today and the case has been held over until July 17th.

The RCMP sent out a press release Friday afternoon announcing the charges which include 4 counts of careless use, storage and handling of a firearm and 4 counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Hurren was arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall after police say he breached the street entrance gates, damaging the front-end of his pickup truck and initiating the vehicle’s airbags.

The suspect had several firearms, according to RCMP, and the force is aware of the motives behind the incident but they won’t share them at this time.

Governor General Julie Payette was not at her residence during the incident, nor was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family who are staying on the same grounds at Rideau Cottage.

Hurren has been identified as a ranger with the Canadian Armed Forces from rural Manitoba.