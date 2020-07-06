Enforcement officers in Grande Prairie will spend the month of July concentrating on animal licensing and road safety within construction zones.

Ross Gear, with the City’s Enforcement Services, says the Selected Traffic Enforcement Program and Bylaw Enforcement Education Program are a province-wide program sent by the government to municipalities to choose whether to participate.

“Each month a different area is selected for enforcement— not to say that we don’t do continuous enforcement throughout [the year] but it’s prioritized on this area and for July it’s construction zones and everything related to construction zone safety,” he says.

“The reason that construction zones have been set is, right now there’s construction all over the place— all over the city and outside of the city as well. Our engineering department and city [are] working hard to fix up the roads and get everything drivable again.”

Motorists are being reminded to use caution and slow down when approaching a construction or maintenance zone. Travelling over the posted speed limit increases the likelihood of a collision. In construction zones, drivers must follow the posted speed limit. When workers are present, fines for speeding are doubled.

During the month of July, Enforcement Services Peace Officers will also be providing education, awareness, and enforcement of animal control issues, especially as it relates to the city’s park system.

“It’s meant to be a reminder to the citizens and for July we’re concentrating on animal licensing and off-leash areas,” says Gear.

Animal solid waste must be picked up immediately and disposed of in a sanitary manner. Most city parks and walking trails have bag dispensers to help with cleaning and disposal.

All dogs and cats must also be licensed with the City of Grande Prairie once the animal reaches three months of age. New licences, renewals and tag replacement can be purchased online, at the Grande Prairie Regional Animal Care Facility, or directly at Enforcement Services.

“We would remind people that coming to and from the dog park that all dogs have to be on a leash. Whenever they’re not at a dog park or on their own property a dog has to be on a leash at all times,” says Gear.

“Every once in a while we’ll see somebody going down the road on a bicycle and leading a dog on a leash and unfortunately, that’s against the bylaw as well and the reason being is there’s been a few instances where the dog has got caught up in the bike and the rider fell or the dog was injured and we just don’t want to see that.”