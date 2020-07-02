A driver is facing several charges after what Peace Regional RCMP call a high-risk takedown. It started a little before 10 p.m. on June 29th when a 9-1-1 call came in about a pickup truck driving dangerous in the Webberville area.

The truck was reported to be crossing the centre line and driving in and out of the ditch. When officers found the vehicle, it’s alleged they had to get out of its way to avoid a crash before it sped off.

Mounties were able to deflate the trucks’s tires, sending it into the ditch, but the driver kept going on its rims and rammed two police cruisers.

Two men inside were arrested, and it’s alleged a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of stolen property that has since been returned to its owner.

37-year-old Trevor Ryan Unrau has been charged with seven criminal offences and one provincial traffic offence, including two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, flight from police, impaired operation, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and possession of property obtained by crime. He has been released on cash bail with conditions.

The passenger was released with no charges.