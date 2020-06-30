The trend of higher than average precipitation and cooler temperatures were a staple of July weather. (Michael Lumsden MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

A rainfall warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Heavy rain is expected at times.

Environment Canada says heavy rain is expected to start tonight. By the time rain tapers off to showers Thursday evening total amounts are expected to be 50 to 70 mm. However, locally amounts could be near 90 mm.