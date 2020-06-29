One reported active case of COVID-19 remains in the City of Grande Prairie. Of the 19 total cases reported in the city since the pandemic began, 18 are considered recovered.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, there is one case each in the Municipal District of Smoky River, Big Lakes County, and Clear Hills County as of June 28th. The AHS North zone has 33 active cases, including five patients in the hospital and one in intensive care.

Across Alberta, 71 cases were reported on Monday, pushing the total of active cases to 559. Just over 5,600 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.