COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 27, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie. As of June 27th, Alberta Health Services says the city has one active and 18 recovered cases of the coronavirus.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, there is one case each in the Municipal District of Smoky River, Big Lakes County, and Clear Hills County. The AHS North zone has 33 active cases, including six patients in hospital and one in intensive care.

Across Alberta, 39 cases were added Sunday as more than 6,500 tests were done. 43 people are hospitalized and eight are in the ICU.